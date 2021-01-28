Tooling manufacturer Express Tech donates $100,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Even as many companies are impacted by the economic and financial ramifications brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, one tooling solutions provider felt an even greater need to help the less fortunate.

Express Tech Manufacturing made a donation of $100,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) on Thursday (Jan 28).

Mr Leong Yoke Ming, managing director of the firm, said: "Our intention was to reach out and to help as many children from low-income families as we could."

"With a charitable initiative like STSPMF, there is a platform for fellow Singaporeans to come together and show our community spirit to the families that need it most during this challenging time," he added.

This is the first time the company is donating to the fund.

Founded in 1998, Express Tech specialises in the design and fabrication of precision tools needed for the plastic and die casting industries, and in the production of automobiles. The company has manufacturing facilities in Singapore and China.

Mr Leong said the firm remains committed to contributing to society despite sales dipping about 20 per cent amid the pandemic.

"We were able to make profits and we wanted to share it with those in need, especially during this time," said Mr Leong.

"Choosing ST School Pocket Money Fund was in line with our belief that we should look after children in terms of their education first."

On Thursday, Mr Leong presented a mock cheque for the donated amount to Mr Zakir Hussain, a board trustee of STSPMF and ST's Singapore editor.

Mr Zakir said: "We are grateful to Express Tech for its generous contribution to help students in need at this time."

Since its launch in 2000, the fund has helped 180,000 cases of children and youth in need and disbursed over $80 million.