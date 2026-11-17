Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore reflects on its history here and how trust, accountability and long-term relationships shape its commitment to customers

As part of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore’s community initiatives, team members from Tokio Marine Financial Advisers visited Geylang East Home for the Aged in June to play games with the elderly.

Great relationships are built on more than shared interests. They are often forged through mutual respect, strengthened through trust and sustained by a common vision for the future.

For six decades, the relationship between Singapore and Japan has grown beyond diplomacy into meaningful economic cooperation, business collaboration and an enduring friendship.

This year, the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to shared progress.

The spirit of cooperation is also reflected in Japanese insurance group Tokio Marine’s longstanding presence in Singapore.

Tokio Marine’s history in Singapore

Founded in Japan in 1879, Tokio Marine began by supporting Japan’s growing international trade and has since expanded its insurance operations globally.

In Singapore, the company traces its local roots to Asia Life Assurance Society Limited, which was established in 1948 before becoming part of the Japanese insurance group in 2007. It was renamed Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore (TMLS) in 2010.

Today, TMLS is a Japanese-owned life insurer, with a team of over 260 employees. In 2023, it established its wholly owned subsidiary, Tokio Marine Financial Advisers, to expand its financial advisory capabilities in Singapore. Besides individual life insurance, TMLS also offers group insurance solutions that help employers protect and support their workforce.

These milestones reflect more than business achievements. They demonstrate the strength of a Japanese-rooted organisation that has continued to evolve within Singapore’s financial landscape, contributing to the protection of individuals, families and businesses while supporting the nation’s progress.

How shared values shape Tokio Marine’s approach

Singapore and Japan share a belief in trust, accountability and long-term relationships as foundations for sustainable success, says Jun Tokura, deputy chief executive officer of TMLS.

“At the heart of this shared philosophy are our people. Their commitment drives our growth and brings our purpose to life, enabling us to be there for our customers and society when they need us most, while building lasting relationships for the future,” he adds.

Since 2023, Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore has worked with Dementia Singapore to raise awareness of the condition through community events, including a carnival at Our Tampines Hub that year. PHOTO: TOKIO MARINE LIFE INSURANCE SINGAPORE

Beyond its business, TMLS also takes part in community activities. Since 2023, the company has worked with Dementia Singapore to raise awareness of dementia through community carnivals, charity concerts, walks and car washes, while encouraging a greater understanding of those affected by the condition. In June this year, team members from Tokio Marine Financial Advisers also spent time at Geylang East Home for the Aged to offer companionship and cheer to elderly residents.

“By bringing together the strengths of both cultures, we can create lasting value for the communities we serve,” says Tokura.

Meeting Singaporeans’ changing needs

As Singapore continues to develop as a global financial centre, the role of insurance has expanded beyond providing protection against life’s uncertainties.

From safeguarding families to supporting wealth accumulation and retirement aspirations, TMLS hopes to help Singaporeans meet their changing financial needs at different stages of life.

Says Raymond Ong, chief executive officer of TMLS: “Our history in Singapore is more than a measure of time. It represents our commitment to growing with this nation, supporting its people and helping future generations pursue their aspirations. We are proud to be part of Singapore’s journey, and even more committed to the chapters yet to be written.”

As Singapore and Japan celebrate six decades of diplomatic ties, TMLS looks ahead with the same commitment that has guided it over the years: to support customers’ aspirations, inspire confidence and help them plan for the future.