Toddler, two pupils among 30 new cases in community

A toddler aged one and two 11-year-old pupils were among 30 new Covid-19 cases in the community announced yesterday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the toddler is a Singaporean boy who attends the Skool4kidz Centre in Punggol Way and AWWA Early Intervention Centre @ Fernvale.

He had been identified as a close contact of a previous case, a 32-year-old male Singaporean who works as an IT engineer at AbbVie Operations Singapore. The latter was confirmed to be infected on Sunday.

On the same day, the toddler had been placed on quarantine. He was then tested on Tuesday during quarantine and his test result came back negative the next day.

On Wednesday, he was tested a second time, and this test returned positive on Thursday. MOH said he is asymptomatic, and his serology test result is negative.

Of the two 11-year-old pupils, one is a Singaporean boy who is a pupil at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior).

He was identified as a close contact of another patient, a 12-year-old Singaporean boy who is also a pupil at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior). Both boys are believed to be classmates.

The 11-year-old was placed on quarantine on Thursday. He developed a fever, cough and runny nose on the same day, and was tested when he reported his symptoms.

MOH said his test result came back positive yesterday, and that his serology test result is pending.

Some classmates of both boys have also been placed on quarantine or leave of absence as they were in close contact with the first pupil who contracted the virus.

The other child announced as a community case yesterday is a Myanmar national who is a pupil at Bukit View Primary School. He had not gone to school since May 14.

Update on cases

New cases: 40 In community: 30 Imported: 10 (3 Singaporeans, 5 permanent residents, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 196 (56 unlinked cases) Active cases: 496 In hospitals: 249 (4 in ICU) In community facilities: 247 Deaths: 32 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 61,227 Discharged yesterday: 13 TOTAL CASES: 61,770

He is a family member and household contact of two previous cases, of which one is a housewife and the other is a student at Yuan Ching Secondary School.

The boy developed a fever, sore throat, cough and loss of sense of smell on Monday, and sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic, where he was given five days of medical leave.

He was then placed on quarantine on Wednesday due to his link to previous cases. On the same day, he was tested, and his result came back positive on Thursday. His serology test result is pending.

Some 27 other infections were reported in the community yes-terday, of which eight are currently unlinked.

No new infections were detected in workers' dormitories.

MOH also announced 10 imported cases yesterday, of which eight are either Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 91 cases two weeks ago to 196 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased from 13 cases to 56 over the same period.