Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 16.

HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020



Potential home-buyers looking at a model of flats at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, on Dec 12, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



New flats will be available in Sembawang and Toa Payoh next February and in May, new flats will be launched in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines.

World's biggest hedge fund returns found in Singapore



Chong Chin Eai's Vanda Global Fund Ltd is the world's best-performing hedge fund this year, gaining more than 300 per cent. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Chong Chin Eai's Vanda Global Fund Ltd is the world's best-performing hedge fund this year, gaining more than 300 per cent.

Fake news law: Opposition politician Lim Tean told to correct Facebook posts alleging that Govt spends more on foreign than local students



The correction direction requires Mr Lim Tean to carry, in full, a correction notice at the top of both Facebook posts. PHOTO: LIMTEAN/YOUTUBE, GOV.SG



When contacted, Mr Lim described the Government's response as "absurd" and said that he was considering his legal options.

Godfrey Gao given simple send-off in Taipei funeral by family and girlfriend Bella Su



Actor-model Godfrey Gao died on Nov 27 when he collapsed during the filming of a Chinese sports reality show. PHOTO: REUTERS



Gao's two brothers were seen turning up at a funeral parlour, with one of them holding an urn.

Motorcyclist dies after accident with two cars and trailer on SLE



The accident happened on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Upper Thomson exit. PHOTO: STOMP



The police have urged the public not to spread gory videos of the accident that are circulating online.

New Zealand observes a minute's silence for volcano victims; probes into tragedy will carry criminal penalties



The death toll from the explosion stands at 18, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, with at least 17 more being treated for severe burns. PHOTO: ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said official inquiries into the fatal volcano eruption could take up to a year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years' jail.

Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid



Bibianna Lim Poh Suan was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail and a fine of $800. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Bibianna Lim Poh Suan was so incensed that she kicked her father in the stomach and bit his left forearm.

More in Singapore aware of climate change, and willing to bear costs and inconvenience to safeguard planet: Survey



In a photo taken on June 30, 2018, volunteers pick up rubbish during Trash Hero Singapore’s litter picking event at Pasir Ris beach. PHOTO: ST FILE



More people said they were practising environmentally friendly actions at home, such as saving water, reducing food wastage and tracking food expiration.

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was speaking with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing during her regular duty visit where she is also due to meet President Xi Jinping. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Li said the Hong Kong government "must continue its efforts, end violence and stop the chaos in accordance with the law and restore order".

Greta Thunberg, German railway company in tweetstorm



Greta Thunberg tweeted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a train surrounded by lots of bags. PHOTO: GRETA THUNBERG/ TWITTER



Deutsche Bahn pointed out that the teenager had a seat in first class between Kassel and Hamburg after she posted a picture of her sitting on the train floor in an overcrowded train.

