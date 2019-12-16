Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 16.
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
New flats will be available in Sembawang and Toa Payoh next February and in May, new flats will be launched in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines.
World's biggest hedge fund returns found in Singapore
Chong Chin Eai's Vanda Global Fund Ltd is the world's best-performing hedge fund this year, gaining more than 300 per cent.
Fake news law: Opposition politician Lim Tean told to correct Facebook posts alleging that Govt spends more on foreign than local students
When contacted, Mr Lim described the Government's response as "absurd" and said that he was considering his legal options.
Godfrey Gao given simple send-off in Taipei funeral by family and girlfriend Bella Su
Gao's two brothers were seen turning up at a funeral parlour, with one of them holding an urn.
Motorcyclist dies after accident with two cars and trailer on SLE
The police have urged the public not to spread gory videos of the accident that are circulating online.
New Zealand observes a minute's silence for volcano victims; probes into tragedy will carry criminal penalties
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said official inquiries into the fatal volcano eruption could take up to a year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years' jail.
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Bibianna Lim Poh Suan was so incensed that she kicked her father in the stomach and bit his left forearm.
More in Singapore aware of climate change, and willing to bear costs and inconvenience to safeguard planet: Survey
More people said they were practising environmentally friendly actions at home, such as saving water, reducing food wastage and tracking food expiration.
Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
Mr Li said the Hong Kong government "must continue its efforts, end violence and stop the chaos in accordance with the law and restore order".
Greta Thunberg, German railway company in tweetstorm
Deutsche Bahn pointed out that the teenager had a seat in first class between Kassel and Hamburg after she posted a picture of her sitting on the train floor in an overcrowded train.