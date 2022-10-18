To thrive, Singapore must stay open while developing own talent: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore has to always pursue a twin strategy of staying open to top talent while developing its people to continue thriving, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

The country must continue to attract the best companies and talent, to do cutting-edge work here and push the frontiers of possibilities, he added.

At the same time, Singapore must do everything it can to develop its people, so they can excel and succeed in their chosen professions and careers, Mr Wong said in a speech at a forum organised by the Singapore Economic Society at Regent Singapore hotel.

He was outlining how the country can tackle central economic issues such as growing its economy while ensuring the fruits of growth are distributed fairly and inclusively, as part of the Forward Singapore engagement exercise. On Oct 10, he had sketched out broad plans on the social front, including how to uplift lower-income families and better support seniors.

Mr Wong noted that the global economic environment has become more uncertain and volatile, with worsening US-China relations and the world entering a lower-growth, higher inflation environment, among other things.

What is key is that Singapore continues to refresh and update its economic strategies, and makes the most of its one resource - people and human capital, he said.

To do so, the Government will invest more in skills training, with a focus on developing more Singaporean specialists and leaders across all sectors of the economy, said Mr Wong.

He cited how efforts to develop the financial services sector have led to more than 3,000 Singaporeans holding roles in banks and financial institutions now, with many of them not just leading the Singapore office but also holding regional positions here and overseas.

“We will do everything we can to give Singaporeans that extra advantage by investing heavily in their capabilities and skills,” he said.

Mr Wong noted that last year, more than 660,000 Singaporeans benefited from SkillsFuture-supported programmes amid continued enhancements to the scheme.

But for workers to continue to compete and remain relevant, they will need to be able to build deep skills and acquire deeper capabilities over time, he said. While short bouts of upskilling may be enough for some workers to remain relevant - for many, such short courses are not enough, especially when industries are undergoing such dramatic change and transformation.

He said: “We will all need more extensive efforts to upgrade our skills and stay relevant amid changing industry needs, or even to pivot into new sectors where there are more opportunities.”

Apart from skills training, Mr Wong said the Government will also continually update manpower policies and rules to manage the flow of work-pass holders as well as ensure that employers adopt fair employment practices.