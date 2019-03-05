To switch or not to switch?

Meet 34-year old Mr Cody Chan, who lives in a four-room Housing Board maisonette in Yishun with his mother, wife and four-year-old child. While he works in the IT industry, he didn’t need any of his specialised skills to compare, select and switch to a new electricity retailer — Ohm Energy (Ohm) — when the Open Electricity Market (OEM) began rolling out to households by zones on Nov 1 last year.

Cost considerations

For Mr Chan, cost savings was his top priority when it came to deciding whether to switch to a retailer.

To compare the various standard price plans offered by the retailers, Mr Chan made use of the Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) Price Comparison Tool which allows users to view and rank the plans by price and estimated bill size. After making the switch to Ohm, he saves on average about $45 a month on his electricity bill. He used to pay around $180 to $200 a month for it.

In fact, so impressed has Mr Chan been with his switching experience that he has been leveraging Ohm’s referral programme for additional incentives like rebates by recommending his friends to the electricity retailer.

But it’s not just about savings

While Mr Chan concedes that savings were his main consideration, he was also determined to find a retailer that offers good customer service.

“Besides researching on the various retailers and their price plans, I also read up about their customers’ feedback and experiences on online forums and social media channels such as Facebook,” he says.

It also helps that Ohm is one of the retailers who have partnered with SP Group to provide a single bill to their customers. This means Mr Chan continues to receive a single bill for his utility charges. He was also able to continue using his existing Giro arrangement to pay for his bills.

How to start shopping for a retailer

Now that you have read about a consumer’s account of how he shopped for an electricity retailer, here are three simple steps you can take to start shopping for your electricity retailer: Learn: Visit www.openelectricitymarket.sg to understand your options and how the Open Electricity Market works. Compare: Use the price comparison tool at compare.openelectricitymarket.sg to compare the different standard price plans offered by the retailers. You can also approach the different retailers directly to find out what they have to offer. Switch: Read the Consumer Advisory and Fact Sheet of your preferred price plan. It contains the key contractual terms that you should take note of, such ase.g. contract period, contract price, payment terms, security deposit, early termination charges and auto-renewal clauses.

Another advice he has for other consumers who are contemplating to make a switch —do not be tempted just by all the special promotions and gifts being offered by different retailers. While many of these are indeed enticing, Mr Chan feels it is more important to select a retailer and a plan based on one’s needs and which ones offer savings on a longer term basis.

After Mr Chan had narrowed his options down to two retailers, he made sure to discuss further with his mother and wife before settling down with what everyone felt would be best for the family.

Reaping the benefits of the OEM

It’s been about three months since Mr Chan switched to Ohm. He has nothing but praise for the retailer. Its staff have been very helpful and committed to good customer service.

So while switching to a new electricity retailer is not compulsory, Mr Chan believes that consumers stand to benefit from the OEM, just as he and his family have in more ways than one.