To be announced in next Budget: Revised carbon tax for 2024, and what to expect till 2030

Singapore's revised carbon tax rate for 2024 will be announced in next year's Budget, which will also indicate what to expect up to 2030.

As carbon taxes are raised, U-save rebates will also be enhanced to help lower-and middle-income households with the transition, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

Speaking at the 35th Singapore Economic Roundtable, he said the Republic's carbon price today - at $5 per tonne - is too low.

This is why the Government is reviewing the level and trajectory of its carbon tax, to reflect the cost of carbon and influence investment decisions effectively, he said.

Mr Wong said the carbon price is a key lever for the green transition of Singapore's economy, and the Government is mindful that businesses will need predictability and time to adjust.

Responding to a question on whether Singapore should try to phase out investments in the fossil fuel sector at a dialogue moderated by Straits Times associate editor Vikram Khanna, the minister noted that the sizeable investments in Singapore in refining petrochemicals were made years ago, long before climate change came to the fore, and it will be very hard to change this overnight.

These companies have created many good jobs for Singaporeans, do not just serve Singapore but the region and the world, and are committed to being best in class in terms of energy efficiency, he said.

"I have no doubt that as we raise our carbon price - which we will do - over time, companies will internalise the carbon price, and our industry mix will shift over time."

He noted the most promising options today are clean hydrogen and carbon capture, but these technologies are not available for immediate deployment, and Singapore is investing heavily in research and development to better understand its options and be in a strong position for this green transition.

Mr Wong added: "Importing green electricity can help, but surely we don't want to import 100 per cent of our electricity. There are limits to importing power - there are technical issues, there are energy security issues as well."

In his speech on Singapore's fiscal strategy, the minister underlined that the sustainable and responsible way to fund recurrent expenditures is to raise tax revenue.

"Totalled up, our needs are significant and growing. Some of these can be borne through income taxes. But, with rapid ageing, it will not be sustainable and will make it hard for our working population."

This is key to understanding why the Government is looking to increase the goods and services tax (GST), he said. It is a tax on final consumption, helps to smoothen the burden of taxation across the entire population young and old, and includes tourists and foreigners when they spend money here.

The Government announced plans to raise the GST rate from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in Budget 2018, and said in Budget 2020 that it would also roll out a $6 billion Assurance Package to cushion the impact of the hike on lower-and middle-income households. It has also announced that the hike will take place between next year and 2025, but sooner rather than later, subject to the economic outlook.

As the Republic considers different ways to raise more revenue, it must continue to uphold a fair and progressive tax system, added Mr Wong.

Some people object to certain tax increases because they are regressive and disproportionately impact the lower-income, he noted. But these concerns are not so applicable in Singapore's context, he explained, as it works very hard to mitigate the impact of specific tax components, especially for the vulnerable. For example, the GST is tied to a permanent GST Voucher Scheme to defray GST for lower-and middle-income households.

What is more important is not to look at individual tax items, but to consider the taxes and transfers system as a whole, the minister added, noting Singapore has always maintained a high level of transfers to the lowest-income households.

"Our taxes and transfers system today is progressive, and we will keep it that way. For the middle-income, we maintain a low tax burden so that they can enjoy the rewards of their hard work and have the freedom of choice in their expenditures."

Mr Wong noted that many European countries with extensive welfare systems impose hefty income taxes on the middle class at over 30 per cent and value-added tax rates ranging from 20 to 25 per cent. In contrast, Singapore has kept its public expenditure lean yet effective - half of its working population do not have to pay personal income taxes, and GST rates are where they are today.

"Going forward, we will need to raise revenue to fund our additional expenditure. But we will move forward carefully, to make sure that overall public spending remains effective, and that taxes remain as low as possible for the middle class," added Mr Wong.

Another element of progressivity, he said, is to consider not just a person's income but also his wealth, and those who are more affluent should pay their fair share of taxes.

Singapore, he stressed, already taxes wealth in various forms - via property tax and stamp duties on residential properties, and via additional registration fees on motor vehicles. The home ownership policy and public housing subsidies have mitigated some of the divergence in wealth seen elsewhere.

Policies should continue to promote broad-based wealth accumulation among Singaporeans, he said. But just as Singapore has tempered income inequality over the years, it also needs to guard against rising wealth inequality, he added.

"That is why we continue to study options to expand our system of wealth taxes - in ways that are effective and add to our revenue resilience without undermining our overall competitiveness."

With an increasingly mobile tax base, deeper international cooperation is needed, added Mr Wong.

"Every country should be free to set its own tax rate. But with mobility of capital and talent, taxes are no longer purely domestic issues," he said. "This is why there is a need for enhanced international coordination on tax matters as well as international tax standards... It is important for us to have a seat at the table, and to do our part to shape the evolving rules on international taxation."

Grace Ho