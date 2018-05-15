Tithe for Muslims set at $5 and $7 a person for this year's Ramadan

SINGAPORE - The annual tithe to be contributed by Muslims this year stands at $5 or $7 per person.

This was announced by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Tuesday (May 15).

All Muslims have to pay zakat during the month of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

The rate is determined by the Muis Zakat and Fitrah Committee by using the average price of 2.3kg of the grade of rice that is generally consumed by the Muslim community.

Rice is chosen as it is the staple food in Singapore.

Last year, the rate was $5.10 and $7.

Muis introduced a two-tier Zakat Fitrah rate in 2005 to facilitate zakat payers who may wish to pay more than the normal rate.

Zakat payers may choose the rate that is most suitable, based on their daily consumption.

The tithe must be paid during the month of Ramadan.

Zakat is prescribed as a means of purification for the person who fasts, redressing wrong deeds and undesirable words uttered during fasting.

Zakat also goes into providing relief-aid to the needy.

Thursday is the first day of fasting.

In a statement on Tuesday, Singapore's Mufti Mohamed Fatris Bakaram wished Muslims a blessed Ramadan.

He encouraged the community to strengthen friendship and foster stronger family ties throughout the month.

He said: "May God bless our efforts in establishing a Muslim community of excellence and bestow upon us the strength to perform our fast with much faith and devotion."