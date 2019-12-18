'Tis the season for brollies in cool, rainy Singapore

As the rain falls relentlessly across Singapore, umbrellas are going up while people continue with their daily routine and last-minute shopping during the festive season.

The wet weather has caused sales in some shops to decline, with fewer customers venturing outdoors. But other businesses, including launderettes, have thrived because of the downpour.

The rain here and in the surrounding region is the result of the wet phase of the north-east monsoon season, which is expected to last until next month. There is likely to be a wet start to the new year.

The National Environment Agency said the rest of this month will see moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoons, with some extending into the evenings.

Overall, the rainfall for this month is expected to be "well above average".

The final two weeks of the year will see temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, and dropping to as low as 23 deg C on some days.

With the wet weather, many are heading out to launderettes, and craving spicy soup, with hotpot stalls reporting brisk business.