Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong dies at age 34

SINGAPORE - The co-founder of home-grown hospitality group Tipsy Collective, Derek Ong, has died. He was 34.

Mr Ong died on Saturday, according to an online memorial put up by funeral parlour Green Pastures.

Before starting the Tipsy Collective with his business partner David Gan, Mr Ong was a part-time banquet waiter in his teens, who later became a bartender. He also had a business selling halal fish bak kwa at one point.

The duo opened their first restaurant - the Tipsy Penguin - in 2018, at NTUC Income@ Tampines Junction.

Today, there are more than 10 restaurants or bars under the Tipsy Collective, including Lady Wu in North Canal Road, Jelebu Dry Laksa in VivoCity, and O/T Bar in Woodlands.

Local singer Khim Ng, who had previously performed weekly at Tipsy Penguin, paid tribute to Mr Ong in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Ms Ng said: “Gone too soon. I’ve got so much to say but I don’t know where to start. I wanna thank you for Tipsy Collective and achieving every single vision you shared with me since Tipsy Penguin days.”

“You’re not just my boss, but you’ve also become a friend,” she added. “Your kindness and love towards us will never be forgotten. We will miss you dearly.”

The Straits Times reported in July that the hospitality group’s largest project to date, the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, is slated to open on Sept 1 on Siloso Beach, taking over the space formerly occupied by Wave House.

A preview for the opening of the beach club was supposed to take place on Monday. It has been postponed.

This is a developing story.