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Tips to help limit your child’s exposure to inappropriate content online

IMDA highlighted that online safety is a shared responsibility between families and app platforms.

SINGAPORE – A local audit of online app stores has found 65 objectionable apps that included themes of murder or gambling, or incorporated tools that generate non-consensual, sexually explicit images.

Another 24 apps containing sexually suggestive content, or featured crime and drug use, were not labelled with the appropriate age rating, according to the audit by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The results of the audit were released on Oct 24.

The 65 apps have been removed, and the 24 wrongly labelled ones corrected. Other than these apps, the IMDA said its audit had found that app stores have baseline safety measures in place, with well-implemented age checks.

Still, despite safeguards to help protect children under 18, parents and youth can also safely manage their device use, with practical digital habits. The Straits Times highlights some of them.

Tips for parents

It is important to understand your child’s digital experience and stay involved.

Review all apps before exploring them together with your child, and have open conversations about their online experiences.

Use parental controls available on apps and help your child set up age-appropriate accounts.

Stay informed of the apps that your child uses, and report and remove inappropriate apps that threaten your child’s online safety.

Tips for youth

Take the necessary steps when accessing apps and prioritise your online safety.