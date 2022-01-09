Tips to avoid being conned

With scammers using more advanced technologies and software, the simplest advice may work best - be suspicious of messages sent via WhatsApp or SMS asking for your personal details.

Cyber-security expert Anthony Lim said consumers should take the following precautions when dealing with online transactions and banking details:

•Do not act in a hurry or under duress

•Do not respond to messages asking for personal credentials, passwords or PINs

•Be suspicious of messages sent via SMS or WhatsApp asking for personal details

•Never click on links in such messages

•Never download any attached file in such messages, however interesting or attractive it may appear

Separately, OCBC Bank advises consumers not to access their bank accounts through SMS links.

Mobile access to bank accounts should always be done via the official banking or payment app, or by keying the bank's URL directly into the browser.