Tips for the kitchen: How to make food last longer

• Keep garlic and onions fresh by putting them in mesh bags or unused stockings, which help keep moisture at bay.

• To prevent bananas from ripening too fast, wrap the stem with a plastic wrap. This prevents ethylene gas, produced naturally in the ripening process, from reaching other parts of the fruit and prematurely ripening it.

• To make celery to last longer, trim the leafy tops before wrapping the ribs tightly in foil and refrigerating them. Save the leaves for a tasty salad.

• Keep herbs fresh and handy by mixing chopped herbs with butter or olive oil and freezing them in an ice cube tray. Use the frozen cubes to season steaks, chicken cutlets, fish or steamed vegetables. You can also defrost them to spread on toast.

• Save money by growing your own ingredients. You can throw leftover ginger, garlic or scallions into a pot of soil. You will get a new pot of ingredients in just two weeks.