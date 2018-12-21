Tipex donates $30,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Tipex, which distributes Beautex and other tissue paper products, donated $30,196.40 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund on Thursday (Dec 20).

The proceeds came from the annual Beautex Life's Beautiful art competition.

The competition, first launched in 2009, saw primary school pupils creating various art designs in June.

The selected winning artwork was then printed on limited edition Beautex tissue boxes and sold islandwide from June to November.

In partnership with The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, Tipex donated 20 cents for every pack of five boxes sold.

With public support, Beautex raised $30,196.40 for the fund this year.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund was started in 2000 as a community project to provide pocket money to schoolchildren from low-income families.

Since then, the fund has helped more than 160,000 cases of children and youth in need and disbursed over $60 million.