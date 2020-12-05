Time to get out those rain boots

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Shielding against the downpour with her umbrella, a pedestrian crossed Eu Tong Sen Street in Chinatown during a late afternoon deluge yesterday. Singaporeans can expect more rain over the next few days, according to the four-day weather outlook from the National Environment Agency (NEA). Cold temperatures with daily lows of 22 deg C on rainy days will be part of a wet and chilly first two weeks of this month, said the NEA. This is due to the end-of-year north-east monsoon falling over the region. Last month was similarly wet, with the La Nina weather phenomenon contributing to the above-average rainfall.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 05, 2020, with the headline 'Time to get out those rain boots'.
