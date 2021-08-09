May 13: Hari Raya Puasa

Hari Raya Puasa, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, is a time of forgiveness within the Muslim community and for strengthening of bonds among relatives and friends.

New clothes, decorated houses and exchange of invitations between friends and relatives to visit one another's homes commemorate the occasion.

On the morning of Hari Raya Puasa, Muslims gather at the mosque for special prayers.

The parents' home is usually the first visited, and it is a custom among many Muslims to ask for forgiveness for the wrongs they have committed in the past year.

Green packets containing money are given to parents, elderly relatives, children and young unmarried adults.

The festivities last for a month, with feasting on specialities such as beef rendang, ketupat and lontong, along with cookies, cakes and pineapple tarts, a memorable treat.