Covid-19

Time for greater freedoms?

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Covid-19 has become a treatable, mild disease with vaccinations, especially for the young. Maybe it is time to give younger people greater freedoms, such as lifting restrictions on outdoor activities for fully vaccinated younger people.

