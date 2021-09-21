Tile it like it is, no matter how odd it looks

When The Odd Ones Out Get In, a work by artist Kray Chen, seen outside the Singapore Art Museum on Aug 31.

It depicts the "Thirteen Wonders", a legendary winning hand in Chinese tile-based game mahjong. It is made up of the 13 least versatile and hence most discarded tiles in the game.

While few players are willing to undertake the challenge of winning with this hand, Chen recognises the humour, creativity and wit of its rare combination which defies the rules, structure and logic of mahjong, and provokes an exchange of favourable odds for aesthetics.

The outdoor artwork will be on display till Feb 6 next year.

For more information, go to https://www.singaporeartmuseum.sg/art-events/exhibitions/when-the-odd-ones-out-get-in