TikTok dance challenge to show support for national servicemen

TikTok users have been asked to participate in a dance challenge to show their support for national servicemen on the 55th anniversary of conscription in Singapore.

Choreographed by students from Commonwealth Secondary School's Chinese Dance crew, the dance includes classic moves such as the body roll and the elbow slide.

Entries can be made via go.gov.sg/ns55dancechallenge, with participants' videos uploaded to the official We Are Total Defence TikTok account, where users can learn the dance.

The Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord) is behind the dance challenge.

The council was set up in 1984 as a channel for the community to provide feedback on defence policies and issues.

It later evolved in 2014 to become a platform to reach out to institutions and the community to increase their support for national service and Total Defence.

Accord is also starting two other contests: an NS55 fitness challenge, which encourages participants to clock 55,000 steps on the 42Race mobile app, as well as a photo story contest, where the community can submit a photo and write-up to recount an experience or memory of a loved one in NS and thank them for their contributions.

More information on the NS55 fitness challenge can be found at go.gov.sg/ns55fc and for info on the photo story contest go to: go.gov.sg/ns55psc

All three initiatives will run till June 30, in time for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day on July 1.

The National Service (Amendment) Bill was passed on March 14, 1967, making NS compulsory for all 18-year-old male Singapore citizens and permanent residents.