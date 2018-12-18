Tighter security in Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Gardens by the Bay during Christmas period

SINGAPORE - Security measures will be stepped up in several popular spots across the island on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The police said on Tuesday (Dec 18) that enhanced measures would be in place in the vicinity of Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Gardens by the Bay as large crowds are expected in these areas.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in these areas. Crowd control barricades and direction signs will also be put up.

Officers from the Protective Security Command, Emergency Response Teams and the Special Operations Command will also be conducting enhanced patrols during this period.

Security personnel may also conduct checks on bags and personal items.

People are advised to be patient and to cooperate with security officers who are conducting checks. They should also avoid contact with unruly crowds, and stay vigilant against molesters, as there have been previous incidents of culprits spraying foam in their victims' eyes before molesting them.

"The police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who is causing public nuisance or breaks the law," said the police.