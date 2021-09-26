Tighter passenger limits for taxis and private-hire cars

A limit of two will be imposed on passengers from different households travelling in taxis or private-hire cars from tomorrow until Oct 24.

This is in line with updated restrictions as Singapore enters a stabilisation phase to bring down the surge in Covid-19 cases.

At the same time, carpooling services will be suspended.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday that the measures are meant to minimise interaction between people from different households, to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission while commuting.

This comes a day after the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced tighter restrictions to curb the number of daily cases, which has gone past 1,500 in recent days. Among other things, people will once again be allowed to gather only in groups of two, down from five.

The two-passenger limit for taxis and private-hire cars applies to passengers from different households who are travelling together.

Those from the same household, such as a parent with two children, will still be allowed to travel with more than two passengers, said the LTA.

Carpooling services that will be suspended include those matched by licensed ride-hailing platforms such as GrabHitch and RydePool.

Meanwhile, carpooling trips that do not involve payment, such as those between families, friends or colleagues, are allowed, subject to the two-person limit.

The LTA said: "All passengers are reminded that it continues to be mandatory for everyone to wear masks at all times. Taxi and private-hire car drivers should decline to fetch passengers who do not wear masks."

Syarafana Shafeeq