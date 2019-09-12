Tickets to first public Istana event at night to mark 150 years for sale from Sept 13

SINGAPORE - Tickets to the first public Istana event at night to marks its 150th anniversary will be up for sale from Friday (Sept 13).

The Istana 150 Commemorative Event takes place on Oct 6, a Sunday, a few days ahead of the anniversary of the heritage site's opening on Oct 8, 1869.

Each ticket to the event costs $12 for citizens and permanent residents, and $20 for non-Singaporeans.

All event proceeds will be donated to the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

The Oct 6 event is hosted by Madam Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, and it will be the first time the public get to visit the presidential residence at night.

Highlights include a lightshow on the facade of the Istana's main building, which will depict the residence's history and heritage over the years.

The event will also feature live performances by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and home-grown talents such as cover band 53A, veteran singers Clement Chow and Rahimah Rahim, as well as a cappella group MICappella.

Visitors can apply for the tickets at http://istana150event.sg from 10am on Friday.