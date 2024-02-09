$12m Toto Hong Bao jackpot: Punters can buy tickets from Feb 19, draw to be held on Feb 23

SINGAPORE - Punters with dreams of striking it rich will get their chance on Feb 23, when a $12 million jackpot is up for grabs at the annual Toto Hong Bao Draw.

Tickets for the draw, which will take place at 9.30pm, will be on sale at all Singapore Pools outlets islandwide from Feb 19 at 6.10pm.

To enter the draw, punters will need to buy ticket packs that start at $10. Among other things, the packs come with a ticket for a Singapore Sweep draw, slated to be held in March.

The holder of the winning seven-digit Singapore Sweep ticket number stands to win about $2.3 million.

Three winners shared the $12 million Toto jackpot in 2023. Each of them walked away with $4.27 million after picking the numbers 4, 6, 21, 25, 34 and 40.

One of the winning tickets was bought at the Singapore Pools branch in Bencoolen Street, while another was bought at Sheng Moh Fruits and Provision Store in Jalan Mas Puteh, off West Coast Road. The third winning ticket was bought at the Tampines Trading 824 outlet at Block 824 Tampines Street 81.