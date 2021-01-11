Thye Hua Kwan launches 16th annual fund-raiser, says no cut back in charity services due to pandemic

SINGAPORE - When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, Madam Marini Ismail was referred to Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society (THK) by the hospital to receive assistance during her recovery phase.

She received help under THK Home Help Services, which included free meals and home nursing services.

Madam Marini said: "The volunteers come twice a day to deliver food. When my son is not home, they keep me company and help me with dressing my wounds."

The 52 year-old retiree lives with her son, who is serving full-time national service.

She was one of two THK beneficiaries who met their MacPherson MP, Ms Tin Pei Ling, on Monday (Jan 11) at the welfare organisation's senior activity centre in the constituency.

The other was Madam Chan Soh Moi, who lives alone and uses a wheelchair. The 77 year-old has been a beneficiary of THK since 2015, when staff learnt of her circumstances during door-to-door visits to residents.

Madam Chan said she was very grateful to THK staff and volunteers for helping her to check her blood pressure and making sure she takes her medicine properly every day.

Ms Tin presented both Madam Marini and Madam Chan NTUC gift vouchers as part of the launch of THK's annual direct appeal mailer to raise funds.

The mailer highlights services provided by the non-profit voluntary welfare organisation.

Ms Tin said: "I think it (the mailer) is a very meaningful initiative, especially during this period of time. The crisis has brought out the spirit of giving among Singaporeans, and the mailer makes it a lot easier for people to help those in need."

THK, which was founded in 1978, provides over 90 charity services and programmes for the needy, regardless of race or religion. These include counselling, home care services for the elderly and adults with permanent disabilities, and developmental and learning support programmes for children. It also distributes over 600,000 free "meals on wheels" each year to the needy.

THK chairman Lee Kim Siang said: "The mailer aims to inform the public about our charity programmes so that people in need know that there is help available for them, and people can show their support for our cause."

The mailer also recognises how Covid-19 has made things even more challenging for those facing hardship.

"Our scope of services were not limited because of the pandemic," Mr Lee said, adding that his staff and volunteers continued to look out for people in need on digital platforms since they could not go out and meet people physically.

THK's mailers, which have been sent every January for the past 16 years, will reach households and businesses across Singapore in the coming weeks together with their Singapore Power utility bills. Donations can be made via cheque or credit card.