Thundery showers likely in first half of Aug

More thundery showers can be expected in the first half of this month, with daily temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

Prevailing south-west monsoon conditions mean low-level winds are expected to blow from the south-east or south-west, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said yesterday.

Short-duration thundery showers have been forecast for the first fortnight of the month, and will occur mainly between late morning and afternoon.

Heavy, thundery showers can also be expected on a few days.

This could influence the development of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms originating over Sumatra island or the Strait of Malacca - leading to widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and the morning.

Overall, rainfall for the first fortnight of this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

A few warm days can be expected during this same period, with a maximum temperature of around 34 deg C, MSS said.

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on some nights when winds from the south-east or south blow warm air from the sea. Minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28 deg C can be expected.

This follows a hot, wet July where temperatures on 14 of the 31 days crossed 34 deg C - the hottest temperature of 35.2 deg C was recorded at Marina Barrage last Friday - and there was above-average rainfall over many parts of Singapore.

