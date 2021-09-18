Thundery showers likely in 2nd half of Sept

Following a rainy first half of the month, more thundery showers are expected in the second half of September, with temperatures ranging from 24 deg C to 33 deg C on most days.

The overall rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

There could be a few warm days, with the daily maximum temperature expected to be between 32 deg C and 34 deg C, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday.

Low-level winds are expected to blow mostly from the south-east or south-west, and occasionally shift to blow from the south.

The short-duration thundery showers forecast will occur over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon.

The weather at night may be warm and humid, with minimum night-time temperatures of around 28 deg C, particularly over the south-east of the island. This happens when the prevailing south-east winds bring warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

A low-pressure system over the northern South China Sea leading to the development of Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca could also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds to Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and the morning on some days.

In the first half of this month, similar south-west monsoon conditions were seen over the region.

Thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days owing to strong daytime heating of land areas.

Rainy weather and cloudy skies brought relatively cool conditions on most days, with only four days hitting a daily maximum temperature above 34 deg C.

The highest daily total rainfall recorded in the first two weeks of the month was on Sept 2, with 123.6mm in Ang Mo Kio.

The total rainfall recorded in the first half of the month was 119.2mm.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.5 deg C was recorded at Marina Barrage on Sept 5, and the lowest daily minimum temperature of 22 deg C was recorded at Tengah on Sept 7.