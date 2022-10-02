Thundery showers expected on most days in first half of October

Keep your brollies on hand - the first half of October will continue to be rainy with thundery showers expected on most days, the weatherman said on Friday.

The showers are expected to occur between the morning and early afternoon.

Daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C. Rain may lower this to between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its bimonthly report that the total rainfall for the first two weeks of October is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Singapore is currently experiencing the rainy south-west monsoon.

In the second week of October, strong winds developing in the Strait of Malacca can also cause thundery showers and gusty winds. These should happen between the pre-dawn hours and morning, said the MSS.

The wet weather of the past two weeks resulted in above-average rainfall in many parts of the island in September. The highest anomaly of 93 per cent above-average rainfall was logged at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Daily maximum temperature in September was below 33 deg C on most days.

The temperature in Jurong West dropped to 21.6 deg C during the morning showers on Sept 25, the lowest daily minimum temperature for the month.