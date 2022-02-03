Thundery showers expected in first half of the month

More thundery showers are expected in the first half of this month, although there may be fair and warm weather on the first few days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Monday.

Such showers may be expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with the rain extending into the evening on a few days.

Widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers may be expected on a few days during this period, because of a large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The total rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

"The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to persist in the first half of February, with low-level winds blowing from the north-west or north-east," said MSS.

But the daily maximum temperature could still reach around 34 deg C on some days during this period, despite the thundery showers. On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The weather forecast for the first half of this month follows a January that was dry and warm on most days, with a few days of short-duration showers.

Most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall last month, which started with cool and wet weather, with widespread and continuous moderate rain falling over the island on Jan 2.

A total of 101.2mm of rainfall was recorded at Lower Peirce Reservoir that day - the highest daily total rainfall for the month, said the MSS.