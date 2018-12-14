Thundery showers expected for the rest of December: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - More thundery showers are expected for the rest of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in a statement on Friday (Dec 14).

Weather conditions have been wet in the past two weeks following the onset of the north-east monsoon in late November.

The prevailing north-east monsoon in the region is expected to persist in the next few months, with low level winds blowing mostly from the north-east or north-west.

Towards the last week of December, a surge of monsoon winds over the South China Sea will bring more intense thunderstorms over Singapore on one or two days, along with occasional windy conditions.

The amount of rainfall for December is expected to be close to normal levels for the month.

The daily temperatures in the last two weeks of this month are expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

The daily maximum temperature may reach a high of 34 deg C on a few days, with the minimum temperature dropping to a low of 23 deg C on days with intense rainfall.