Three-year-old boy found dead at foot of HDB block

A three-year-old boy was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Ang Mo Kio yesterday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 332 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at 6.38am.

The boy was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Police are investigating the case as one of unnatural death.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, the boy lived with his grandparents, and his mother visited him regularly.

His grandmother works at a nearby coffee shop and his grandfather works in Batam.

Lianhe Wanbao understands that the boy was home alone at the time of the incident.

His grandmother returned to the home from working at the coffee shop around 7am to send him to pre-school, but could not find him.

She realised he was at the foot of the block when she looked out of the flat's window and saw a crowd gathered there.



A shopkeeper who lives in the area and wanted to be known only as Ms Catherine told The Straits Times that she heard a loud sound from her flat around 6.40am.

Residents of the block reported having seen the boy frequent the local minimart to buy toys.

