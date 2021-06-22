Three workplace deaths in span of five days in June: Safety council

A worker's drowning at a fishery in Lim Chu Kang Lane was one of three fatal workplace accidents between June 10 and 14, the Workplace Safety and Health Council said in Facebook posts yesterday.

The 36-year-old Myanmar national was pulling a net while wading across a fish pond when he started to struggle in the water, a spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times. He was pulled out of the pond by co-workers.

A police spokesman said they received a call alerting them to the incident at 7 Lim Chu Kang Lane at 8.46am on June 11. No foul play is suspected but investigations are continuing, the spokesman said.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said the man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he died.

The MOM spokesman said the man's employer and occupier of the site is Royal Crown Fishery & Trading, which has been instructed to stop all fish harvesting at the site.

The second accident involved a Singaporean man, 31, who was killed in a forklift accident at a warehouse in Tanjong Penjuru in the Pioneer area on June 14. The MOM spokesman said the forklift operator had unloaded goods on pallets from a container onto the forklift when he dismounted and stood next to them. The goods toppled, pinning him to the floor. The man was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the MOM spokesman said.

The spokesman said the occupier of the site is Compass Rose Freights Systems, and the man was employed by Bok Seng Logistics. MOM has instructed Bok Seng Logistics to stop all forklift operations on the premises.

ST previously reported on the third accident, which occurred on June 10 at a Tuas building site where a 25-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker fell some 40m to his death.

The total number of work-related deaths this year is now 22, said the MOM spokesman.