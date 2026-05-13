Three men set to be charged in Singapore court over alleged use of deregistered vehicles

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Two of the men allegedly used deregistered vehicles to cross Singapore’s land checkpoints multiple times.

SINGAPORE – Three men are set to be charged in court over their suspected roles in the use of d eregistered vehicles in separate cases .

Two of the men allegedly used deregistered vehicles to cross Singapore’s land checkpoints multiple times, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on May 13 .

In one case, a 63-year-old will be charged with using and permitting the use of a deregistered vehicle, among other offences. He also allegedly used a deregistered vehicle to cross Singapore’s land checkpoints on multiple occasions between 2024 and 2025 .

In the other case, a 62-year-old will be charged with using an unregistered vehicle, a vehicle with a false identification mark, and an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle. He allegedly used a deregistered vehicle to cross Woodlands Checkpoint on numerous occasions between 2024 and 2025.

Both men will be charged on June 4 .

In the third case, a 56-year-old will be charged in court on May 14 with abetting the use of deregistered vehicles, exhibiting forged identification marks, and permitting the use of unlicensed and uninsured vehicles.

In all three cases, the vehicles involved have been impounded or disposed of, said LTA.

The authority added that it takes a firm stance against the unlawful use of deregistered vehicles. It said it works closely with the authorities, including the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, to detect, investigate and take action against such offences.

“The use of deregistered vehicles poses serious risks to road safety as these vehicles do not have valid insurance and may not be roadworthy, potentially endangering motorists and other road users,” LTA said.

Since January, more than 122 cases have been investigated, with 55 vehicles seized, it added.

If convicted of keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles, first-time offenders may be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed for up to two years . Penalties will be doubled for repeat offenders.

LTA also reminded vehicle owners to ensure all necessary administrative processes are completed when deregistering a vehicle, and that their vehicles remain compliant with regulations.