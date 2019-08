Three people, aged between 20 and 39, were taken to Sengkang General Hospital after seven cars were involved in a chain collision on Tampines Expressway (TPE) at 5.25pm on Sunday. Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that one of the cars involved was a police vehicle. Several drivers and passengers were spotted waiting nearby for assistance after the accident. Most of the vehicles had been moved away from the scene by around 6.30pm that day.