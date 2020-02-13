Three public buses in chain collision; 11 hurt

Three public buses were involved in a chain collision yesterday, injuring 11 people who were taken to hospital.

Two SBS Transit buses - services 19 and 37 - and bus service 34 operated by Go-Ahead Singapore were involved in the collision at 6.45am at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Avenue 9.

The police said a bus driver and 10 passengers were taken to Changi General Hospital.

They were conscious after the accident.

SBS Transit said its two buses had stopped one behind the other at the junction as the lights were red when the Go-Ahead bus knocked into one of them.

SBS Transit added that as a result, service 37 surged forward to hit service 19 in the rear.

SBS Transit's bus drivers and the passengers were not injured in the accident.

Go-Ahead said the company has been in contact with eight of the injured commuters to provide assistance and is attempting to reach the other two. A Go-Ahead bus driver was also injured.

The police are investigating the accident.