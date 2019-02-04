Three people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Cashew Road

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital and about 100 residents evacuated after a fire broke out in a 6th floor unit at Block 132 on Cashew Road on Monday night (Feb 4).

In a Facebook post, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was extinguished with one water jet and three Compressed Air Foam Backpacks, in about 15 minutes.

Nine people had been evacuated from the smoke-logged unit before the arrival of SCDF.

Of them, three suffered burn injuries and were taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF said.

"Approximately 100 residents staying from 5th to 8th storeys were evacuated earlier by the police. They were subsequently allowed to return to their homes," SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.