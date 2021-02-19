Three other work-related deaths from Feb 1 to 10

There were three other fatal work-related accidents between Feb 1 and Feb 10, the Manpower Ministry told The Straits Times yesterday.

The first involved a 31-year-old Indian national, who was found unconscious and slouched against the control panel of a boom lift at a construction site in Jurong West Street 52. The worker was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His employer was Li Fu Zhan Engineering, while the site's occupier was Zheng Keng Engineering and Construction. The latter has been ordered to stop all works related to scaffolds, working at heights and the use of mobile elevated work platforms on the premises.

The second death took place on Feb 2 at 37 Jurong Port Road.

A Singaporean prime mover driver, 67, was standing on some steel bars on a trailer bed - while helping a forklift operator adjust a steel bundle - when he fell from the trailer. He was taken to National University Hospital, where he died.

The occupier of the site, Buana Shipping and Marine, and the man's employer, Yong Tat Logistics, have been ordered to stop all works on the premises.

The third death was that of a delivery rider in a traffic accident on Feb 8. The Singaporean man, 30, was employed by Declarators, a Customs permit declaration agency that also provides local courier services. He was riding his motorcycle on the Ayer Rajah Expressway when he collided into a lorry.

