Three of four new community cases unlinked, including 72-year-old

A 72-year-old Singaporean retiree who had been sent to Raffles Hospital on Wednesday because of a heart condition was among four new community cases yesterday.

The man, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for Covid-19 the next day, and his serology test also came back positive - indicating that he could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection that are no longer transmissible and infective to others, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

"But given that we are not able to definitively conclude when he had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," it said.

MOH said the man took his first Covid-19 vaccine dose on Feb 22 and the second dose on March 15.

It said he routinely visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital Eye Centre for an eye condition, and his last visit was on April 23. He had not been at any of the wards involved in the hospital cluster, and investigations have so far found no evidence that he is linked to the cluster.

He is one of three unlinked community cases yesterday.

The second unlinked community case is a cleaner who works at Park Avenue Rochester, a stay-home notice (SHN) dedicated facility. The 53-year-old Singaporean did not interact with guests at the hotel.

She developed a runny nose and sore throat at the end of her work day on Wednesday, and a fever the next day. She sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic and tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. She was then taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Her serology test result is pending.

She received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 24, and the second dose on Feb 16, MOH said.

The third unlinked case is a senior executive at ship management service company IGWT who mostly works from home. The 48-year-old permanent resident goes onto ships periodically for work, and last boarded one on March 1, MOH said.

The fourth community case is a 58-year-old Singaporean who is linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster. The unemployed man is a family member and household contact of the 59-year-old trailer truck driver who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Tuesday. His serology test result is negative.

Update on cases

New cases: 25 Imported: 21 (4 Singaporeans, 11 permanent residents, 2 work pass holders, 3 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 4 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 43 (9 unlinked cases) Active cases: 374 In hospitals: 138 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 236 Deaths: 31 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,891 Discharged yesterday: 33 TOTAL CASES: 61,311

There were also 21 imported cases who were placed on SHN on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The new cases take the total number of Covid-19 cases here to 61,311.