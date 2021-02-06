Three nightlife outlets to stay open for two more months in extended pilot

A small-scale pilot to allow three nightlife outlets to reopen has been extended by two months to April 7, but will not be expanded to include more outlets.

This is to mitigate the risk of further community transmission and the formation of clusters in high-risk settings, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint statement yesterday.

"The same consideration was taken to defer the commencement of the nightlife pilots for nightclubs and karaoke outlets, as announced by MTI and MHA on Jan 18," the authorities added, citing the recent increase in unlinked community cases here.

Three outlets - Bar Kiharu at Orchard Plaza, Bell Bar at Cuppage Plaza and Skinny's Lounge in Boat Quay - were allowed to reopen when the pilot began on Dec 8.

Enforcement agencies have closely monitored their compliance with the safe management measures and found that measures were in place.

Under the pilot's extension, there will be no changes to the prescribed measures.

For instance, recorded music may be played at no louder than 60 decibels, while live music, radio broadcasts and all forms of television/video and other forms of public entertainment like dancing, darts, billiards, pool or karaoke are not allowed.

Liquor cannot be sold, served or consumed at the premises after 10.30pm, just like for other food and beverage outlets.

"Enforcement agencies will also continue to monitor the compliance of these outlets and their customers with the safe management measures," said MTI and MHA, warning that enforcement action such as fines or jail sentences may be meted out for breaches.

The authorities added that they will continue to monitor the public health situation closely before deciding to scale up the pilot for bars and pubs and/or commence the pilots for nightclubs and karaoke outlets.