Three new faces in NSP's two GRC teams

The National Solidarity Party (NSP) has fielded three first-time candidates for its two contests in the upcoming election, for Tampines and Sembawang GRCs.

For the five-member Tampines GRC, the new faces are senior manager Mohamad Ridzwan, 58, and broker and recruiter Vincent Ng, 48.

They will join NSP president Reno Fong, 51, Mr Eugene Yeo Ren Yuen, 43, and Mr Choong Hon Heng, 44, in the contest against the People's Action Party (PAP), led by Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, 57, with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, 48, Mr Baey Yam Keng, 49, Mr Desmond Choo, 42, and Ms Cheng Li Hui, 43.

Mr Sathin Ravindran, 27, will join its Sembawang GRC slate, led by party secretary-general Spencer Ng, 40. Their running mates for the group representation constituency are Mr Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon, 72, Mr Sebastian Teo, 73, and Mr Yadzeth Hairis, 57.

They are up against a PAP team comprising Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, 50, Mr Vikram Nair, 41, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, 51, Ms Poh Li San, 44, and Ms Mariam Jaafar, 43.

NSP's Mr Ng said the candidates were chosen for their commitment and their interactions with residents. They are regular volunteers at the party's charity events and house-to-house visits, he added.

The contests feature the father-and-son pair of business consultant Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon and business owner Eugene Yeo Ren Yuen.

Mr Eugene Yeo said his father's involvement in politics influenced him to follow in his footsteps.

"I've seen how he had toiled for many years and recognise his effort... I wish to continue my father's good work in the political scene," he said.

Both are candidates in the same election for the first time.

VINCENT NG KIAN GUAN, 48

Broker and recruiter

Mr Ng hopes to help white-collar workers that he says have been hurt by the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) and to ensure transparency in government, if elected to office.

Ceca allows accompanying spouses or dependants of foreign professionals from India with the right to long-term entry, to work in certain positions, subject to the relevant requirements.

They still have to meet the work pass qualifying criteria before they are allowed to work in Singapore.

Mr Ng, who is single, said that he decided to stand for election this year after having walked the ground with the National Solidarity Party (NSP) over the last two elections.

He is part of the party’s team contesting in Tampines GRC.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times that he joined NSP because the party has championed lowering the age for citizens to withdraw from their Central Provident Fund accounts.

“It’s a topic very close to my heart because my parents are now at their retirement age,” he said.

MOHD RIDZWAN MOHAMMAD, 58

Senior manager

The rising cost of living and worries of single parents, those who have children with special needs, caregivers and the underprivileged are issues that Mr Mohd Ridzwan hopes to focus on if he is elected into Parliament.

The senior manager in the construction sector said: “I hope to shed light on these issues to reduce the struggles of Singaporeans in their daily lives under the demand of the high cost of living.

“Being an ordinary citizen, I can connect better with residents and their problems.”

Mr Mohd Ridzwan, who is married with two children, started volunteering with NSP after GE2011, and would join its members on their walkabouts. He joined the party in 2015, and is now its vice-president.

He is on the Tampines slate in this election.

He said he is confident of relating to voters in Tampines as he has been involved in NSP’s grassroots work. He added: “I am a very committed person and I have a strong desire to improve the quality of living for the residents.”

SATHIN RAVINDRAN, 27

Owner of car detailing business

Mr Sathin first got to know of the National Solidarity Party during the 2015 General Election and joined as a volunteer early last year. He is being fielded as a candidate in Sembawang GRC.

The son of a part-time grocery store worker and taxi driver grew up in Sembawang, where he attended Canberra Secondary School, and feels he could become an advocate for residents in the area. Some issues he is concerned about are the lack of retirement security for older workers, support for single parents and job opportunities for young Singaporeans.

Though he did not go on to pursue a degree or diploma after graduating from the Institute of Technical Education due to his family's financial situation, he said he worked hard to overcome the obstacles he faced and build up his own business.

He believes his life experiences and educational pathway place him in a better position to relate to the concerns of ordinary Singaporeans.

"Other ministers may have very high qualifications - but do they know of the daily difficulties and the financial issues that residents go through?"