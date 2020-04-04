Three new clusters emerge as Singapore reports 65 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced three new coronavirus clusters yesterday, including one at night club Ce La Vi in Marina Bay Sands that is now linked to four cases.

The other two are a new cluster at the Singapore Cricket Club, now linked to six cases, and a new cluster at a construction site in the Raffles Place area that has four confirmed cases.

The construction site is located at Project Glory at 50 Market Street, which was where Golden Shoe Car Park previously was.

There were 65 new cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,114.

The number of new imported cases has continued to be lower than locally transmitted ones, with just nine who had recently travelled to Europe, North America, the Middle East and South-east Asia.

Of the 56 new local cases, 40 are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 16 are currently unlinked. This brings the total number of unlinked local cases to 127.

Earlier, MOH announced Singapore's fifth death from the virus. The 86-year-old Singaporean woman was from a cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home and died at 1.55am yesterday.

Two existing dormitory clusters added more cases yesterday. The S11 dormitory cluster in Punggol had 11 more cases for a total of 24 patients, while the Westlite Toh Guan dormitory added eight cases and now has 18 patients.

The Mustafa Centre cluster added three more cases for a total of 14 patients, while the following clusters added one more patient each: a construction site at Maxwell MRT station, Keppel Shipyard, Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, Dover Court International School, Wilby Residences, and Hero's bar in Boat Quay.

MOH said 16 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 282.

The condition of most of the 473 patients still in hospital is stable or improving, but 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 354 patients who are clinically well but still test positive for the coronavirus have been isolated and are being cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC.