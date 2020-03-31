Three new coronavirus clusters emerge as Singapore identifies 35 more cases

Three new Covid-19 clusters were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, as a further 35 cases were identified in Singapore.

The new local clusters are a foreign worker dormitory in 2 Seletar North Link, serviced apartment Wilby Residences in Wilby Road, Bukit Timah, and the Hero's bar at 69 Circular Road in Boat Quay.

Four cases are linked to the foreign worker dormitory owned by S11 Capital Investments, seven cases are linked to the serviced apartment and five cases are linked to the bar.

The management of S11 dormitories reportedly sent a notice to clients yesterday informing them of the cluster.

It said it was working with MOH and relevant government agencies.

The notice indicated that it had closed off the affected floor and common areas used by residents of the floor for cleaning.

Media reports from 2016 indicate that the dormitory, PPT Lodge 1B, can accommodate up to 14,000 workers across 13 four-storey blocks. It is not known how many workers are currently living there.

There was also a new patient who works as a porter at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. The 20-year-old Malaysian reported symptoms last Saturday, and was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Sunday.

He had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms.

In total, 26 of the 35 cases yesterday were local cases with no recent travel history abroad. There were nine imported cases.

Yesterday's numbers bring the total to 879 cases.

Sixteen cases were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, with the number of those recovered now at 228.

Another 228 patients are currently well and being cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC because they still test positive for the virus.

There are 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has reported three deaths from the virus since the first case was reported here on Jan 23, with all fatalities coming this month.

On Sunday, 70-year-old Chung Ah Lay, who had not recently been to any affected country or region outside Singapore, was the latest to die from the disease after complications developed.