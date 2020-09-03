Three new clusters at dorms; 49 new cases reported

Three new coronavirus clusters in worker dormitories were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The first, Changi Lodge II at 80 Tanah Merah Coast Road, was linked to six cases, while North Coast Lodge in Admiralty was linked to seven cases. Two new patients from Toh Guan Dormitory at 19A Toh Guan Road East were linked to five previous cases.

Multiple locations in Orchard Road were added to the list of places infectious patients visited. They include Apple Orchard Road, Cineleisure Orchard and Lucky Plaza. Also on the list were Universal Studios Singapore, Skyline Luge Sentosa and shops in VivoCity.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times is on MOH's website. It has said close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Three community cases were reported yesterday: a Singaporean, a work pass holder and a work permit holder. All three were unlinked as of yesterday, and MOH said close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Three imported cases were also reported yesterday. Of these, two are a work pass holder and a work permit holder who arrived here separately from India and the Philippines on Aug 21. Both were placed on 14-day stay-home notices and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

The remaining imported case is a seaman who was tested upon arrival from Indonesia on Aug 26. He was isolated while awaiting his test result, which came back positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers staying in dorms made up the remaining 43 of 49 new cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,860.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 142 cases discharged yesterday, 55,876 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases

New cases: 49 Imported: 3 ( 1 work pass holder, 2 work permit holders) In community: 3 (1 Singaporean, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 43 Active cases: 942 In hospitals: 75 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 867 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 55,876 Discharged yesterday: 142 TOTAL CASES: 56,860

A total of 75 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 867 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.