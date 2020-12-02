Three mosques visited by Covid-19 patients closed for cleaning on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Three mosques that were visited by Covid-19 positive patients will be closed for cleaning and disinfection on Wednesday (Dec 2).

They are: Ahmad Mosque in Pasir Panjang, Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque in Harbourfront and En-Naeem Mosque in Hougang.

Bookings for congregational prayer at the mosques will be voided, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in a statement on Facebook.

"The affected mosques are undergoing thorough cleaning and disinfection, with tentative reopening on Thursday, Dec 3, pending inspection and confirmation from the relevant agencies," added Muis.

The religious council added that the Ministry of Health is actively conducting contact tracing, and all congregants who have been identified as close contacts of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted for "necessary follow-up action".

"This is also a timely reminder of the importance of using TraceTogether when visiting the mosques, so that anyone who has had possible exposure to an infected person can be identified and reached quickly," said Muis.