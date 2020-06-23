Three more supermarkets visited by Covid-19 patients

Two Sheng Siong supermarkets and a FairPrice outlet have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected patient was at the Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 on June 9 from 7.50am to 8.20am.

A community case was at another Sheng Siong supermarket, at 19 Serangoon North Avenue 5, on June 19 from 5.15pm to 6.05pm.

A third case was at the FairPrice outlet at 447A Jalan Kayu on June 15 from 6.25pm to 8.55pm.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) provides the list of locations where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes as a precaution to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid those places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on the MOH's website.

The sole community case reported yesterday was a 33-year-old Indian national who is currently unlinked to known cases.

The work permit holder, who is asymptomatic, was picked up as part of the ministry's active screening of those who work in essen-tial services.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 217 cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

The 218 new Covid-19 patients confirmed by the MOH is lower than the 262 new cases reported on Sunday but slightly higher than the average of 213 per day reported in the past seven days.

Update on cases

New cases: 218 In community: 1 (1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 217 Active cases: 6,697 In hospitals: 200 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 6,497 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 35,580 Discharged yesterday: 648 TOTAL CASES: 42,313

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from eight cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The average number of unlinked community cases per day has remained stable at two over the same period.

Meanwhile, a new cluster of Covid-19 infections has emerged in a dormitory at 204 Tagore Lane, and it is now linked to eight cases.

With 648 cases discharged yesterday, 35,580 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 200 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,497 are recuperating in community facilities.

These patients who have not been discharged - considered to be active cases - now make up 16 per cent of the total cases that have been reported to date.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.