Three men investigated by police for allegedly protesting outside Myanmar Embassy in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Three men are being investigated for purportedly participating in a public assembly without a permit outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Singapore, the police said on Sunday (Feb 14).

Two of the men are Japanese nationals, aged 48 and 61, and the third is a 49-year-old Indonesian.

The police were alerted at 3.45pm on Feb 10 to three men allegedly protesting outside the embassy to demonstrate "their support for the people of Myanmar".

Two placards, three mobile phones and a letter were seized.

The police reminded the public that "organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act".

Organisers of illegal assemblies face fines of up to $5,000 and participants can be fined up to $3,000.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries," it said.

"Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws."

On Feb 5, the police had warned against holding protests in Singapore related to the ongoing political events in Myanmar, saying: "The police are aware of online posts by Myanmar nationals working or residing in Singapore, planning protests in Singapore in relation to recent developments in Myanmar and encouraging people to participate."

The civil disobedience movement in Myanmar was sparked by a Feb 1 coup that ousted the civilian government, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Meanwhile, the military government there escalated efforts to control anti-coup protests on Monday (Feb 15) by cutting Internet service and deploying troops around the country.

This comes after security forces opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant in the north of Myanmar and armoured vehicles rolled into major cities on Sunday (Feb 14).