Three people were injured in a 10-vehicle pile-up along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) during yesterday morning's rush hour. The accident happened at 9.20am along the ECP in the direction of Changi Airport before the Marine Vista exit. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident and took one person to Raffles Hospital. Two others had minor injuries but said they did not need further help. According to an eyewitness interviewed by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, most of the vehicles involved were not seriously damaged, although one or two seemed badly mangled. Some 15 people tried to help those affected by the crash. A crowd also gathered on the pedestrian overhead bridge overlooking the scene. As the accident happened on the rightmost lane of the expressway, traffic was not too badly affected.
Three injured in 10-vehicle pile-up on ECP
- Published35 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 23, 2021, with the headline 'Three injured in 10-vehicle pile-up on ECP'. Subscribe