Three injured after four-vehicle collision in Geylang

SINGAPORE - Three people were injured after an accident involving four vehicles in Geylang on Sunday (March 24).

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, a taxi and a motorcycle at the junction of Sims Avenue and Aljunied Road at 9.59am.

The motorcyclist, a 69-year-old man, and two female passengers from one of the cars, aged 49 and 80, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist, who was flung off his bike, had facial injuries as well as abrasions on both his hands and elbows.

The two female passengers suffered giddiness as well as back and shoulder pain.

Dashcam footage of the accident on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed that traffic was moving in both directions on Aljunied Road when a yellow car drove towards the junction from Sims Avenue.

The front of a white car was damaged by the collision.

A 56-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with investigations.