Three High Court judges appointed

Judicial Commissioners Pang Khang Chau, Audrey Lim Yoon Cheng and Ang Cheng Hock have been made High Court judges, bringing the number of Supreme Court judges to 23.

The appointments, which were made yesterday by President Halimah Yacob on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will take effect from Aug 1.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said retired Indian judge Arjan Kumar Sikri will be appointed an international judge to the Singapore International Commercial Court until Jan 4, 2021.

Judicial Commissioner Pang, 49, who was appointed to his current role in August 2016, specialises in cases involving shipping and insurance, intellectual property, as well as company, insolvency and trusts. He also hears criminal trials.

He was previously the director-general of international affairs in the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), where he advised the Government on international law matters. He also represented the Government in international negotiations and disputes.

Judicial Commissioner Lim, 48, was the AGC's deputy chief legislative counsel before she took up her current role in August 2016.

Since 1994, she has served in various postings in the Supreme Court, State Courts and the AGC. As a judicial commissioner, she handles civil matters, mainly related to companies, insolvency and trust, criminal matters and family cases.



From left: Judicial Commissioners Pang Khang Chau, Audrey Lim Yoon Cheng and Ang Cheng Hock.



She is also a board member of the Singapore Mediation Centre, and is on various committees.

Judicial Commissioner Ang, 49, who was appointed in May last year, was a senior partner in law firm Allen and Gledhill, and a member of its litigation and dispute resolution department.

His areas of expertise include civil and commercial litigation, international arbitration and corporate-related disputes. He was appointed a senior counsel in 2009.

He is also vice-chairman of the Singapore Academy of Law's (SAL) professional affairs committee and chairman of the SAL's professional values chapter.

He is a board member of the Singapore Institute of Legal Education, and a member of the Supreme Court's civil justice commission and the Ministry of Law's civil justice review committee.

Mr Sikri, 65, retired as the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court of India in March. During his time, he issued a number of landmark judgments, particularly in the fields of commercial and arbitration law, tax law, intellectual property matters and economic law, the PMO said in its statement.

He was first appointed judge of the High Court of Delhi in July 1999 and served as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from October 2011. In September 2012, he was elevated to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The 23 judges of the Supreme Court will include the four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice. There will also be four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 17 international judges.