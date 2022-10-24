Three generations gather under one roof to usher in Deepavali

SINGAPORE - Like in earlier years, three generations of Mrs Meyammai Periyanan’s family gathered in her home in Sembawang on the eve of Deepavali on Sunday.

The house was decorated with candles and flowers, while an assortment of traditional snacks such as murukku were laid out on the table for everybody to enjoy.

The 11 members gathered comprise Mrs Meyammai, her parents, husband, three children and her sister’s family. While they meet almost weekly, the colourful clothing and food make the weekend more of an occasion, said Mrs Meyammai, 40, a civil servant.

The preparations for Deepavali began at home on Sunday as the family drew henna patterns on one another’s hands, while others headed out for last-minute shopping, buying ingredients and sparklers.

On Monday, Mrs Meyammai’s family will get up at 4am to prepare breakfast, food for offerings and to pray before visiting the temple and other family members.

Mrs Meyammai said: “On Deepavali, we pay even more attention to the food we prepare and the clothes we wear. It’s a happy occasion that always feels special where we get rid of any negativity.”

Her father, Mr Lakshmanan, 66, said he was glad his children and grandchildren could gather to celebrate as a large group.

He said: “It is important for the younger generation to know and cherish our culture and tradition. It helps to strengthen the family bond, keep children close to the family, and (build) family values.”