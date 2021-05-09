Three Changi Airport workers infected; staff to be tested

Three men working at Changi Airport were among seven new Covid-19 community cases reported yesterday.

As a precaution, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it will test all staff working at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and Jewel.

The first case is a 57-year-old aviation officer who screens departing and transiting passengers at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

The Singaporean was tested for Covid-19 as part of rostered routine testing (RRT) on Wednesday and developed a sore throat in the evening but did not seek medical treatment, said MOH. He went to work the next day, and his sore throat worsened.

On Friday, his pooled test result came back positive and the result of an individual swab taken also came back positive on the same day. His earlier tests from RRT - the last being on April 23 - were all negative for the virus. His serology test result is pending, said MOH.

The second case is a 47-year-old cleaner who works for Ramky Cleantech Services and was deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The work permit holder is asymptomatic and was detected as part of RRT on Wednesday. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where an individual test was done.

His test result came back positive on Friday. His earlier tests from RRT - the last being on April 21 - were all negative for Covid-19. The ministry has assessed that his case is likely a recent infection despite his positive serology test.

The cleaner had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 29 and the second dose on Feb 19.

The third employee at Changi Airport is a 33-year-old safety coordinator who works for Shimizu Corporation. He is deployed at Terminal 3 but does not interact with passengers.

He was tested for Covid-19 as part of RRT on Tuesday. He developed a fever after work on Wednesday and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic the next day, where he was tested for Covid-19.

His test result came back positive on Friday, as did his RRT pooled test result, and he was conveyed to NCID. His serology test result has come back negative, MOH said.

Ang Qing